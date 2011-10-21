A Moody's sign on the 7 World Trade Center tower is photographed in New York August 2, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

LONDON The European Union's latest tilt at rating agencies has a strong whiff of "shoot the messenger" about it, underlining just how frustrated euro zone officials are with constant market pressure to act on the debt crisis.

Many investors, by contrast, believe the main worth of credit rating agencies is the pressure they bring to bear on governments to put right their finances.

Their criticism is that they are too often behind the curve, downgrading long after actual market prices have highlighted a problem.

Michel Barnier, the EU commissioner in charge of regulating finance, suggested on Thursday that rating agencies were "one of the causes" of the euro zone crisis and needed to be curbed from reporting on crisis-hit countries publicly.

He is not alone. Court cases have been launched against the agencies in Italy and almost every ratings statement on Greece has been accompanied by an angry, formal response from the finance ministry in Athens.

"The reaction of European governments to these agencies has not been something to be proud of," said Christian Schulz, senior economist at Germany's Berenberg private bank.

A drumbeat of ratings downgrades and warnings from Moody's Investors Service, Standard & Poor's and Fitch Ratings, has indeed been a major feature of the euro zone debt crisis.

Some have come at what might seem inopportune times, just as policymakers are struggling to put together bailout plans for countries such as Greece, Portugal and Ireland.

Moody's, for example, cut Spain's sovereign rating by two notches this week, just days before a difficult EU meeting to find a comprehensive roadmap to solve the crisis.

The same agency also took the highly unusual step on Monday of saying it might put a negative outlook on France's Aaa credit rating in the next three months if the costs for helping to bail out banks and other euro zone members stretch its budget too much.

This was like a warning that it may give a warning, something that happens with corporate credits involved with mergers -- sometimes known as "outlook developing" -- but not normally with sovereign debt.

CURVE CRAWLERS

While all this may send euro zone officials up the wall, economists and market participants are fairly dismissive about it.

First, a case is made that what appears to be super-activity by the ratings agencies on euro zone debt is mainly a reaction to previous failures to see trouble coming.

Donato Masciandaro, professor of economics and financial regulation at Milan's Bocconi University, says ratings agencies were ineffective in seeing the Asian crises of 1997 and 1998, California's Orange County default, the Enron, WorldCom, and Global Crossing meltdowns and, most recently, the structured finance collapse leading to the 2007-09 financial crisis.

When it comes to sovereign debt, Masciandaro reckons the agencies have no particular knowledge above that of financial analysts and therefore add little value in terms of news.

"The market reacts because a lot of regulation is rating-based," he said, meaning that some funds cannot hold debt that is not top-rated.

Others agree, levelling the second criticism, that the agencies actually track events rather than forecast them.

"A lot of the euro zone moves we have had, you would hardly be saying they were ahead of the game," said Marc Ostwald, fixed income strategist at Monument Securities.

Most assets had already priced in the underlying condition of countries well before any ratings downgrade, he said.

The yield on Spain's 10-year bonds, for example, had already risen around 40 basis in the week before the Moody's downgrade. At just above 5.5 percent it also remains well below its highs above 6.1 percent hit in July, suggesting the downgrade brought little new to investor strategy.

PRESSURE POINT

For their part, the agencies argue that their work is not supposed to be looked at in a vacuum.

"Fitch has always considered that the best use of its ratings is as just one of several inputs into the investment process," David Riley, head of global sovereign ratings at Fitch, said in a statement to Reuters.

"(Our) rating actions continue to respond to news and analysis of key economic and fiscal issues affecting the euro zone."

Meanwhile, as S&P's downgrade of U.S. debt earlier this years showed, being politically helpful for the sake of it is not part of their business model -- although again, U.S. Treasury bonds have actually flourished since then.

For investors, however, there may be a helpful side even if the agencies are behind the curve. The constant downgrading and warnings are the equivalent of massive business lobbying campaign for euro zone leaders to do something.

"There is a market speed ... and there is a political speed. The ratings agencies act as an accelerant," said Gary Baker, European equity strategy head at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

They have, he said, proved an important tool in pressuring governments to act on their debt. President Nicolas Sarkozy, for example, will move mountains to try and avoid losing France's top-notch rating in the run-up to presidential elections next year.

Which is one reason why the messenger is so unpopular in the euro zone corridors of power.