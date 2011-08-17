FRANKFURT Banks blasted Franco-German plans to push anew for a Europe-wide tax on financial transactions, saying the tax would be destabilising, ineffective and costly to industry.

Financial markets players said on Wednesday even if France and Germany could persuade all 27 European Union member states to adopt the tax -- overcoming long-standing UK opposition -- it would simply drive many transactions offshore to less-regulated financial centres.

The Association for Financial Markets in Europe (AFME), which represents top banks, also worried the tax would hurt companies and crimp economic growth.

"Many financial transactions are carried out on behalf of businesses that would bear the cost of the additional tax," the AFME said.

Shares in stock exchange operators took a hit after French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel unveiled the plan to tax financial trades.

The pair, under pressure to restore confidence in the euro zone after a dramatic market slump, did not detail how such a tax would work. That did not stop Austria, Italy, Spain and the European Commission signalling they would support the idea.

France and Germany were entering a period where they must win over other governments to their ideas, the German government said, adding the tax would have to apply to all EU countries and not just those of the 17-member euro zone.

France said its Finance Minister Francois Baroin would meet his German counterpart soon to discuss the plans.

But a pan-European move would need agreement from Britain, the region's biggest financial centre and which is opposed to the EU going it alone. Some market players said they expected the UK would put an end to the effort, as it had in the past.

"A pan-European transaction tax is not going to happen; this is just noise," said a trader at an investment bank in London.

GLOBAL SCALE

Nevertheless, talk of the tax hit shares of Germany's Deutsche Boerse, which closed down 5.8 percent. "The tax provides yet another incentive for transactions to move to jurisdictions where it is not applicable," the Boerse said in a statement.

Rival London Stock Exchange closed down nearly 3 percent, a move that followed an 8 percent slide in NYSE Euronext shares on Tuesday.

The LSE and NYSE Euronext declined comment.

The British Bankers' Association lobby group said: "The UK has taken the position that such a tax would only be viable if implemented on a global scale. Otherwise the consequences would be a distortion in the global markets."

European Central Bank President Jean-Claude Trichet has said in the past that unless such a tax was introduced globally, it would not work.

A transaction or Tobin tax -- named after economist James Tobin who first proposed one in the 1970s -- has been a near 40-year pipe dream for some policymakers. Calls for such a levy have become more frequent since the financial crisis began unfolding four years, forcing taxpayers to bail out banks.

But the G20 failed to agree amid opposition from the United States, and several countries including Britain have opted to slap levies on bank balance sheets instead.

European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso said in June a legislative proposal for a financial transaction tax would be presented after the summer to contribute to the EU's annual expenditure.

EU officials said in June a tax would be set at a low level to deter avoidance, for example at 0.01 percent on derivatives transactions and 0.1 percent for bond trades.

Merkel's party has in the past suggested a transaction tax for some or all of the 17 euro zone countries could be a starting point.

"We doubt that a financial transaction tax, especially on derivatives, will be introduced in the euro zone as it will damage the local financial industry and tax base without doing any good," said Christian Muschick, an analyst covering stock exchanges at Silvia Quandt Research.

(Additional reporting by Jonathan Gould and Alexander Huebner in Frankfurt; Luke Jeffs, Huw Jones and Douwe Miedema in London; Elena Berton in Paris and Sonya Dowsett in Madrid; Editing by Will Waterman and David Holmes)