BRUSSELS Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn made the following remarks at a briefing for reporters on Friday:

ON MARKET REACTION

"Markets have not reacted as we expected or hoped for to the measures agreed by the euro area heads of state and governments on the 21 of July."

"The spread of bond markets tensions across the euro area is however not justified by economic and budgetary fundamentals."

IMPACT OF US DEBT CEILING

"Some of the reasons for these tensions relate to developments outside the euro area. Investor sentiment has been negatively affected by the impact of the debt ceiling negotiation in the United States and by recent data a suggesting a softer patch in the global economy."