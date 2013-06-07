European Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn attends a news conference about the convergence report for Latvia at the European Commision in Brussels June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Laurent Dubrule

HELSINKI The EU's top economic official struck back at Franco-German proposals for a full-time euro zone economic policy chief and opposition to more powers for the European Commission, saying they were trying to reinvent the wheel.

Olli Rehn said on Friday the proposals threatened the EU's principle of a community method which allowed smaller member states to play a key role in decision-making.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande last week opposed handing more powers to the Commission and said making the presidency of the Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers a full-time post would help improve policy coordination in the bloc.

The proposed moves could widen the gap between the euro zone's core states and other European Union members that are not in the single currency, and put national governments rather than the EU's executive Commission in the driver's seat.

"In many aspects they seem to suggest the wheel should be reinvented," EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn said in a speech in Helsinki.

"Europe is too valuable to be left only for Germany and France. That is why we need the community method to make the European Union inclusive, so that small states can also have influence on decisions," Rehn said.

Rehn also reiterated the European Commission's opposition to the International Monetary Fund's view that lenders mishandled the first bailout of Greece in 2010 by allowing Athens to delay a debt restructuring to 2012.

"I don't think it's fair and just that (the IMF) is trying to wash its hands and throw dirty water on European shoulders," Rehn said.

The Commission - which with the IMF and the European Central Bank forms the "troika" that prepared aid packages for Greece, Ireland, Portugal, Spain and Cyprus - has said undertaking a restructuring in 2010 would have been wrong.

The IMF published its view in an assessment of the Greek bailout late on Wednesday. It also admitted that it had lowered its normal standards for debt sustainability to take part in the 110 billion euro bailout, and that its projections for the Greek economy had been too optimistic.

