European shares set for second weekly gain; Allianz rallies after update
MILAN European shares were little changed in early deals on Friday, but were on track to end higher for the second week in a row, helped by a string of solid earnings updates.
BERLIN Governments will not be liable for emergency loans given direct to banks if plans for pan-European banking supervision are implemented, the head of the euro zone's bailout fund, Klaus Regling, was reported on Saturday as saying.
"If the European Central Bank does end up acting as Europe's unified banking supervisor, it would be possible for us to give loans directly to banks and not to hand them over via the government as we do at the moment," Regling was quoted as saying in an advance copy of an article to be published in Germany's Welt am Sonntag newspaper on Sunday.
"Then the country is not liable," he added.
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said earlier this week that it would take time to establish a European bank supervisor and added that only once it was fully in place might ministers decide to allow direct recapitalisation of ailing banks by the euro zone's rescue fund.
Regling, currently head of the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) was picked at a Eurogroup meeting on Monday to be head of the permanent European Stability Mechanism (ESM) bailout fund, due to come into force this month. (Reporting by Michelle Martin; editing by Patrick Graham)
LONDON Bosses at the Peugeot-maker PSA Group have told the British government they would seek to build on the strengths of the Vauxhall car business if they succeed in buying its parent company, Opel.
ZURICH Insurer Allianz toned down its deal ambitions on Friday after failing to pin down suitable deals to use cash it had set aside, announcing a bigger-than-expected share buyback and more generous 2016 dividend.