BRUSSELS Euro zone retail trade increased by more than expected in January as German shoppers spent more freely on clothes and food, but moderate consumption in France and falling sales from Ireland to Finland showed the diverging fortunes of the bloc.

Trade volume for the 17 countries using the euro rose 1.2 percent in January from December, the EU's statistics office Eurostat said on Tuesday, more than the 0.2 rise forecast by economists polled by Reuters.

The increase also compensated for a fall in December sales, helped by a 3.1 percent increase in retail trade in both Germany and Belgium, two economies that are closely tied and focused on exports.

On an annual basis, however, retail sales fell 1.3 percent in the month, Eurostat said. At a time of record unemployment in southern Europe, many households are reluctant to spend, which would help the euro zone out of its second recession since 2009.

Government spending cuts aimed at bringing down record budget deficits are having a big impact on the real economy, economists say, and with nearly 19 million people out of work across the euro zone, retail trade is suffering.

Take as a whole, the euro zone's economy will contract 0.3 percent this year, the European Commission forecasts, but there is a growing divergence between the relatively healthy German economy and the rest of Europe.

In France, Germany's traditional partner in European integration, retail sales rose only 0.9 percent in January from December, as the country's economy struggles to avoid stagnation this year.

Even in wealthy Finland, retail sales fell by 1.2 percent and in Ireland, which is slowly recovering from its banking crisis, consumers also cut spending and retail volumes fell 1 percent.

(Reporting by Robin Emmott; editing by Rex Merrifield)