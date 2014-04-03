BRUSSELS Retail sales in the euro rose by more than expected in February, helped by shoppers in Germany, a sign that low inflation may be spurring consumers to open their wallets.

In the second positive reading this year, sales rose 0.4 percent in February from the previous month, the EU's statistics office Eurostat said on Thursday, much better than the 0.6 percent drop forecast in a Reuters poll of economists.

Sales for February compared to the same month a year ago also rose 0.8 percent, as expected by economists.

Record unemployment and a fragile recovery from recession have combined to keep potential shoppers at home, and policymakers are watching closely to see if risks of deflation are causing households to postpone purchases and wait for prices to fall further.

Euro zone inflation hit its lowest level since November 2009 in March, a shock drop that raises expectations the European Central Bank will take radical action to stop the threat of deflation, even if it keeps rates on hold on Thursday.

Inflation has now been in the ECB's "danger zone" of below 1 percent for six consecutive months. But the ECB, which targets inflation of just below 2 percent, left borrowing costs unchanged at 0.25 percent in March and has argued that deflation risks in the bloc are limited.

As the euro zone's economy improves, economists expect consumer spending to pick up as growing exports and business dynamism feed through to households, but the process is a slow one and record joblessness levels are barely falling.

Some help is at hand from Germany, the euro zone's biggest economy, where retail sales rose 1.3 percent in February. In France sales climbed 0.4 percent. But many countries where joblessness is high, such as Spain and Portugal, saw sales slip on a monthly basis.

For further details of Eurostat data click on: here

(Reporting by Robin Emmott; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)