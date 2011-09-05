A woman walks past a shop with huge sales advertisements in its windows in central Madrid August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

BRUSSELS Business picked up in Europe's stores in July with shoppers spending more freely, data showed, while offering little hope that the region can pull clear of a widely anticipated growth slowdown in coming months.

Retail sales volumes in the 17 countries sharing the euro rose 0.2 percent from June, stronger than economists' expectations for a 0.1 percent fall, European Union statistics office Eurostat said on Monday.

But analysts, mindful of recent downbeat data covering August and a worsening regional debt crisis, were cautious on the outlook, citing the volatile nature of retail data and the likelihood that many shoppers were enticed by summer discounting.

"The prospects for euro zone retail sales look far from promising in the near term at least, given a sharp dip in consumer confidence in August, some increasingly unfavourable labour market developments and squeezed consumer purchasing power," said Howard Archer at IHS Global Insight.

"This reinforces concerns over euro zone growth prospects, given the important role of consumer spending."

Data for August showed consumer confidence in the euro zone fell in August to a 14-month low, and growth in its services and manufacturing sectors slowed to its lowest rate for two years, PMI data showed earlier on Monday.

DOMESTIC DEMAND

Retail sales are an indication of domestic demand and economists say the euro zone needs sustained household consumption growth to maintain economic expansion.

But relatively high inflation allied to austerity programmes in much of the region have left many consumers with a keener eye for bargains, and less willing to splash out once discounted offers end.

"It is also very possible that retail sales were lifted in many euro zone countries in July by financially pressurized consumers being particularly keen to take advantage of discounting in the summer sales," Archer said.

Sales fell 0.2 percent in July compared to the same month a year ago, though that was less than the 1 percent decline forecast by economists polled by Reuters.

European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso, during a visit to Australia, said on Monday that Europe would not slide into recession, despite the region's deep debt problems.

Johannes Mayr, an economist at Bayerische Landesbank, said the retail sales data supported that contention.

"It gives support to our view that the economic expansion in the euro area will lose some momentum but we will keep on an upswing in the coming months," he said. "We don't think we are heading for a recession in the euro area," he said.

The International Monetary Fund has urged euro zone countries not to let austerity programs suffocate fragile economic growth at a critical time for the global economy as industry and spending in the United States also cools.

But with no lasting solution to the euro zone debt crisis in sight, many governments are slashing spending to try to bring their deficits back to manageable levels and regain the confidence of investors.

