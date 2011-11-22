PARIS State guarantees for European banks' medium-term debt, as under discussion, could help tackle a growing bank funding problem by allowing the European Central Bank to accept the bonds as collateral, the deputy head of the Bank of Italy said.

Fabrizio Saccomanni, director general of Italy's central bank, also dismissed market talk that a yield of 7 percent on benchmark debt repayments represented a "point of no return" for the country's finances, saying that in the past Rome had paid far higher rates.

Saccomanni said the liquidity squeeze in lending between banks due to the region's debt crisis had been accentuated by the withdrawal of big U.S. money market funds over the summer.

"There is a problem of funding for European banks," Saccomanni told a news conference in Paris, saying that concerns over counterparty risk meant that many banks were simply stashing liquidity with the ECB rather than lending it out on the interbank market.

One option currently under discussion, he said, was to increase the amount of collateral that banks can use with the ECB to gain access to liquidity, with the objective of alleviating counterparty concerns in the market.

"We are currently discussing in the heart of Europe the possibility of (state) guarantee schemes for issuances of medium-term bonds by banks," Saccomanni said. "They would then have the necessary characteristics to be used by the ECB as financing."

European Union finance ministers examined offering state guarantees to borrower banks at their meeting on Nov 8 but became bogged down in deciding whether to pool such guarantees in Europe or ask countries to go it alone.

The discussions have since continued at a technical level.

Saccomanni said the public guarantees were part of a package with greater capital requirements for banks, which could otherwise threaten to dry up credit to the market.

"The price of this (state) guarantee must still be discussed but as interest rates are low the price is not so important," Saccomanni said. "It is more important to find a means of eliminating counterparty risk on the interbank market."

Saccomanni said that a new Italian government led by Prime Minister Mario Monti was focussed on reducing Italy's debt and there was a broad political consensus behind this aim.

It would also take several years for high repayment rates to affect the average cost of Italy's debt, he said.

Saccomanni said the ECB's ongoing bond-buying programme was aimed at ensuring the proper functioning of markets by narrowing the gap between bid and ask levels, rather than targeting a specific level of bond yields.

