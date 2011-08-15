PARIS The creation of common euro area bonds is not on the agenda at a meeting between French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday, the French president's office said.

The two leaders are to discuss the economic governance of the euro zone as they agreed in July with a view to issuing common proposals this month, Sarkozy's office said, shortly after a German government spokesman also said so-called eurobonds were not due to be raised.

As the euro zone's debt crisis has worsened, pressure has grown for more better coordinated solutions including possible euro area bonds, with Italian Economy Minister Giulio Tremonti supporting that option on Saturday.

(Reporting by Yann Le Guernigou)