PARIS Squeezed between a ballooning debt crisis and an April election, French President Nicolas Sarkozy is taking a big gamble by acquiescing to Germany's push to hand more budgetary control to Brussels.

Sarkozy will try to warm a disgruntled electorate to the idea when he addresses the nation on Thursday from Toulon - the Mediterranean port where he railed in a speech against "mad" capitalism as the 2008 financial crisis exploded.

The centre-right leader has been pushed into a corner by the fact that France's triple-A credit rating is in greater peril with every day that the euro zone debt crisis is left to fester.

Yet his new support for closer European integration is a risky move politically as he heads towards an election lagging a left-wing challenger whose camp is gleefully accusing him of handing sovereignty to unelected bureaucrats and financiers.

Left-wingers accused Sarkozy on Wednesday of selling out to the banks and one called for a confrontation with Berlin, setting the state for a bruising battle over the issue.

"It's going to be very complicated," said Stephane Rozes, head of political consultancy Cap. "If Sarkozy talks (in Toulon) about transferring sovereignty he'll have a problem in France. If he doesn't say it, he'll have a problem with markets."

Foremost in Sarkozy's mind is the growing risk of being hit by a rating downgrade. "If France loses its AAA rating, he will have dropped the French people off a cliff and there will be no choice but to change the lead mountaineer," Rozes said.

As the euro crisis wrought more havoc, central banks acted on Wednesday to help starved European banks and the euro zone gave its bailout fund more firepower.

Finance Minister Francois Baroin said Sarkozy would present his ideas for EU treaty change in Toulon, with German Chancellor Angela Merkel set to do the same on Friday.

The duo are working on plans to give Brussels more coercive power over national budgets as a way to enforce fiscal responsibility, although key details remain to be agreed.

SOVEREIGNTY

When a French Sunday newspaper said Berlin and Paris planned to give the European Commission "supranational powers" over budgets, Sarkozy's office rushed out a denial, suggesting such an intrusion would only apply to countries like Greece that are under EU/IMF bailout programmes.

Socialist Francois Hollande, who polls show could defeat Sarkozy in the 2012 election, said while in Brussels to meet EU officials and set out his own position that he would not tolerate handing over control of national budgets.

"I will never accept that, in the name of control of national budgets or coordinating budget policies, the European court of justice could be the judge of a sovereign state's spending and receipts," Hollande said.

A senior Hollande ally, Jerome Cahuzac, head of the National Assembly finance committee, accused Sarkozy of "abandoning" sovereignty to the markets and credit ratings agencies.

"If this is about agreeing to hand sovereignty to a supranational body or a European government, we no longer follow him on this subject," he told Europe 1 radio, noting France's high debt had left it at the mercy of the financial sector.

"That France is obliged to accept this scheme that Germany has cooked up to run Europe proves that our country has been considerably weakened at the heart of the euro zone," he said.

Many critics say Sarkozy has given up too much to Merkel and got too little in return after he agreed a truce with the chancellor last week in his push for the European Central Bank to come to the rescue of troubled euro zone states.

Hardline Socialist Arnaud Montebourg said Merkel was destroying the euro. "The moment has come to confront Germany and defend our values," he told the Public Senate TV channel.

RADICAL IDEAS

The issue is just as sensitive on the right, with many of Sarkozy's Gaullist supporters opposed to weakening parliamentary control over the budget, and far-right National Front candidate Marine Le Pen campaigning on a dump-the-euro platform.

The euro zone crisis has become the biggest issue for the 2012 election, pushing up unemployment and borrowing costs and undermining France's AAA status.

After months of crisis meetings and proposals have failed to stop a stampede out of euro zone bonds, Sarkozy and Merkel want to move towards a fiscal union and give Brussels coercive powers to reject national budgets that breach EU rules.

European Council President Herman van Rompuy will present plans for treaty changes at a December 9 summit. EU officials say Paris and Berlin are exploring more radical ideas for fiscal integration among a smaller number of countries, if some of the 27 EU member states block treaty change.

Sarkozy's Thursday evening speech will lay the groundwork by discussing the causes of the debt fiasco, sympathising with public anger at three years of economic gloom and explaining why giving Brussels more clout could save the euro, according to advance briefings given to friendly newspapers.

"The French are opposed to any more federalism, but a majority understands that they cannot exit the crisis alone," Le Figaro newspaper quoted a Sarkozy aide as saying on Tuesday.

Before the debt crisis began two years ago, France enjoyed borrowing costs close to Germany's. At one point this month, Paris was paying twice as much as Berlin to borrow for 10 years.

In another headache for Sarkozy, unemployment - the top concern for many voters - hit a 12-year high in October.

Sarkozy's re-election bid hinges on being able to convince voters he is best placed to lead France out of the turmoil.

There is symbolism in his decision to return to Toulon where on September 25, 2008, days after the collapse of Lehman Brothers, he preached about the dangers of unfettered capitalism and said the world had been crazy to let markets become all-powerful.

The problem three years on is that many voters see Sarkozy as far too friendly to bankers and the business elite.

"Choosing Toulon is a good idea on one hand, but the danger is that people will see this as just more rhetoric," said Rozes.

