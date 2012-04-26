BRUSSELS Euro zone economic sentiment fell more than expected in April, wiping out gains made in the first two months of 2012 and signalling that economic recovery in the second half of the year may be more muted than forecast, data showed on Thursday.

Surprise tumbles in confidence in the dominant services sector and in industry helped drag down the European Union executive's overall sentiment index (ESI) to 92.8 points in April from a revised 94.5 in March. Economists polled by Reuters had expected a decline only to 94.2 points in the monthly survey of sentiment in the 17 countries using the euro.

"After the purchasing managers' indices, the ESI now also confirms that the brighter sentiment at the turn of the year was not a lasting turnaround," Commerzbank economist Christoph Weil wrote in a note to clients.

Economists said the improvement in sentiment early in 2012 was the result of the European Central Bank's long-term refinancing operations (LTROs), which saturated the market with money, but that the effects of the operation had since worn off.

"Confidence has started to deteriorate again in recent months, dealing a blow to those believing that fiscal austerity programmes would improve confidence," said Martin van Vliet, economist at ING bank.

"With more austerity in the pipeline, and the debt crisis still unresolved, any significant pick-up in economic confidence in the remainder of this year might fail to occur. If so, this could jeopardise a return to modest positive growth later this year," Van Vliet said.

Sentiment in industry fell to -9.0 from -7.1 against expectations of an improvement to -7.0. Sentiment in the services sector, which generates more than two-thirds of gross domestic product in the euro zone, plunged to -2.4 from -0.3 against expectations of remaining at -0.3.

"The decline in the euro area was mainly driven by weakening confidence in the industry and services sectors. Confidence improved only in the retail sector," the Commission said.

The April decline in sentiment took the index down to December 2011 levels, which was a two-year low at the time. The survey showed weakening consumer purchasing intentions and falling employment expectations in all business sectors.

"We still believe that the recession in the euro zone will end in the spring, but one thing is also clear: a marked economy recovery in the second half of the year is not in sight. The production decline in the winter half of 2011/12 will probably only have been recovered by the end of the year," Weil said.

The Commission survey also showed that while companies' selling price expectations fell to 6.0 from 7.6 in March, consumer inflation expectations 12 months ahead rose to 27 from 24.

The ECB is expected to keep interest rates unchanged at its next meeting on May 3.

