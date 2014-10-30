A picture illustration taken with the multiple exposure function of the camera shows a one Euro coin and a map of Europe, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

BRUSSELS Euro zone economic sentiment unexpectedly rose in October, picking up from a near one-year low in September, in an indication that the bloc's struggling economy may be slowly improving.

Data from the European Commission showed that economic sentiment in the 18 countries sharing the euro, rose to 100.7 in October from 99.9 in September. The 22 economists polled by Reuters had on average expected the number to fall to 99.7.

The improvement was due to all business sectors becoming more optimistic, especially the retail, services and construction sector.

The business climate indicator also rose for the euro zone, rising to 0.05, as expected, from a downwardly revised 0.02 in September.

(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)