Stocks bask in afterglow of Dow breaking past 20,000
LONDON World stock markets climbed strongly on Thursday, with investors basking in the afterglow of a break past 20,000 points for Wall Street’s record high Dow Jones index.
BRUSSELS Euro zone economic sentiment was much better than expected in October driven by higher optimism in industry and services, a monthly European Commission survey showed on Friday.
The Commission said the economic sentiment indicator rose to 106.3 in October from 104.9 in September, well above market expectations of a small decline to 104.8.
Separately, the business climate indicator also calculated by the Commission, rose to 0.55 from 0.44 in September, its highest reading since July 2011.
Selling price expectations among manufacturers rose sharply to 3.2 points in October from 0.0 in September and -0.8 in August, coming closer to the long-term average of 4.7.
Among consumers however, inflation expectations over the next 12 months remained subdued, easing to 4.3 in October from 4.7 in September and remaining well below the long-term average of 19.
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)
LONDON World stock markets climbed strongly on Thursday, with investors basking in the afterglow of a break past 20,000 points for Wall Street’s record high Dow Jones index.
LONDON Royal Bank of Scotland has taken a 3.1 billion pound ($3.92 billion) provision as it prepares to settle claims in the United States that it mis-sold toxic mortgage-backed securities in the run up to the 2008 financial crisis.
LONDON British retail sales fell unexpectedly in January, dragged down by the biggest decline in groceries sales since 2004, an industry survey showed on Thursday.