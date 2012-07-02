BERLIN Around 55 percent of investors expect at least one country to leave the euro zone within one year, a survey by Sentix research group showed on Monday.

The survey of around 1,000 investors, which was conducted on Friday immediately after euro zone leaders agreed at an EU summit to take emergency action to bring down Italy and Spain's borrowing costs, showed there was "no all-clear for the euro", Sentix said.

Some 94.5 percent of individual investors who expect the euro zone to break up considered Greece the most likely country to leave, as did 90.3 percent of institutional investors, the survey showed.

Around 25 percent of respondents expect Cyprus to quit the euro zone while 13.35 percent expect Portugal to leave, Sentix said.

Sentix, which is based in the west German town of Limburg an der Lahn, has been surveying more than 3,500 investors from more than 20 countries every week for over 10 years.

(Reporting by Michelle Martin; editing by Ron Askew)