BERLIN Investors' fears that Greece could leave the euro zone within the next year fell sharply in October amid hopes that international lenders will grant Athens more time to fix its budget, a survey showed on Monday.

Sentix research group's Euro Breakup Index (EBI) showed only one investor in three among those surveyed now expect at least one country to quit the common currency in the next 12 months, down from 51.9 percent in September and 73.3 percent in July.

Financial markets' concerns about the euro zone have eased since the summer on the back of the European Central Bank's pledge to reduce struggling countries' borrowing costs by buying up their bonds if need be.

However, investors still see Greece as the most likely country to leave the euro zone, Sentix said, with 31.4 percent predicting such an outcome, down from nearly 50 percent in September. In July 70.7 percent had predicted a "Grexit".

Greece hopes soon to conclude a comprehensive deal with the 'troika' of lenders on a new austerity package and reforms to unlock its next tranche of aid, worth some 31 billion euros, before it runs out of cash in mid-November.

Representatives of the troika have been calculating how much more money Athens will need if it is given until 2016 rather than 2014 to meet tough budgetary goals.

As well as expectations that Greece will win more time, Sentix said the German government's more conciliatory approach towards the heavily indebted country had also helped to calm the fears of a breakup of the euro zone.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has praised the efforts of Greece's new conservative-led coalition to tackle the country's fiscal mess and recently paid her first visit to Athens since the debt crisis broke nearly three years ago.

The survey of 922 investors was conducted between October 25 and 27. Sentix has been surveying more than 3,500 investors from more than 20 countries every week for more than 10 years.

(Reporting by Gareth Jones; editing by Patrick Graham)