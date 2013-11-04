BERLIN Euro zone sentiment unexpectedly rose in November, jumping to its highest level since May 2011 after a blip in October due to the U.S. fiscal crisis, a survey showed on Monday.

Sentix research group said its index tracking morale in the euro zone rose to 9.3 points from 6.1 in October, beating even the highest forecast in a Reuters poll of 12 analysts for a gain to 8.0 points. The consensus estimate was for a slight drop to 6.0.

The index remained in positive territory for the third consecutive month.

"Since May, the sentix economic index (composite index) for the euro zone has been rising," Sentix said in a statement.

"However, from September to October it hardly made any headway with investor sentiment under pressure by the budget disputes in the USA."

"Now, the upward trend continues .... No other region shows a stronger improvement in its composite index this month. Consequently, investors have more and more confidence in the euro zone even on an international level."

The 17-country euro zone emerged from its longest-ever recession in the second quarter, expanding by 0.3 percent.

Sentix said the 813 investors it surveyed between October 31 and November 2 became more optimistic about the future. A sub-index tracking expectations rose to 22.8 in October from 21.8 in the previous month.

Investors were also more upbeat about the current situation, with a sub-index on this rising to -3.3 from -8.5.

(Reporting By Sarah Marsh)