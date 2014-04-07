A picture illustration taken with the multiple exposure function of the camera shows a one Euro coin and a map of Europe, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

BERLIN Euro zone sentiment rose for a fourth consecutive month to a three-year high in April, helped only by investors' upbeat view of current conditions as powerhouse Germany lost steam and expectations for the currency bloc dimmed.

Sentix research group said its index tracking morale in the euro zone rose to 14.1 points in April, its highest level since April 2011 and up from 13.9 in March. That was just short of the consensus in a Reuters poll for a rise to 14.2 points.

But the increase was driven only by a higher sub-index on current conditions, which rose to 5.8 points, its highest level since July 2011 and up from 4.8. The expectations index dropped the second month in a row to 22.8 from 23.5 in March.

The sentiment indicator tracking Germany fell for the third month to its lowest since October 2013 as both current conditions and expectations sub-indices declined.

"The German economy has obviously passed its peak. It will be decisive how the softening dynamics of the German economy affect the euro zone as a whole," Sentix said in a statement.

