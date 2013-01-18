BRATISLAVA Slovakia's Finance Minister Peter Kazimir said on Friday he supported Dutch Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem's candidacy for the chairmanship of the Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers.

The finance ministers will meet on Monday and are expected to decide who will replace the outgoing chairman Jean-Claude Juncker.

Earlier on Friday, Finland and Germany expressed their backing for Dijsselbloem.

(Reporting by Martin Santa, editing by Jan Lopatka)