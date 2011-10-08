BRATISLAVA Slovak ruling parties rejected a proposal by a junior partner on Saturday aimed at ending a dispute over the expansion of the euro zone's EFSF rescue fund, forcing the dissenting party to suggest it may retreat before last-ditch talks next week.

Euro zone minnows Slovakia and Malta are the last member states holding up an agreement to strengthen the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) mandate needed to fight a sovereign debt crisis undermining Europe's banking sector, and which has already engulfed some of the bloc's core economies such as Italy and Spain.

Successful ratification by all members is needed to raise the EFSF to 440 billion euros (£378.3 billion), allowing it to buy bonds in the market, prop up banks that run into solvency problems and lend to other troubled sovereign governments.

The dispute, which could bring down the government in Bratislava, has frustrated other leaders in the bloc who have moved on to new talk of yet more beefing up of the euro zone's defences, and has drawn criticism from European policymakers.

It has also split Slovakia, with many in the country of 5.4 million struggling to balance pride of joining the euro ahead of their former communist peers with a distaste for bailing out bigger-spending countries such as Greece.

The liberal Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) party has vowed to oppose expanding the EFSF in an October 11 vote on the grounds that the euro zone's second poorest state should not pay richer countries' debts.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Iveta Radicova and the other three parties on her side in the dispute rejected an SaS proposal it had put forward in exchange for its support.

The offer included a demand that Slovakia push for an opt-out of a permanent euro zone rescue fund that will succeed the temporary EFSF in 2013, and a way that would allow it to limit its participation in the EFSF.

"The prime minister rejected Sulik's condition that Slovakia will stay out of the European Stability Mechanism," a senior government source close to negotiations told Reuters, referring to SaS party leader, Richard Sulik.

Bela Bugar, head of the ruling Most-Hid party said on TA3 television: "The SaS proposal is not a real compromise."

Sulik said on Saturday he would vote 'no' if his proposal, which also included creating a body that would vote on each stage of Slovak participation in the EFSF, was not accepted.

But with the coalition leaders due to meet on Monday in what will probably be the last chance for them to seek agreement, he suggested he was ready to soften his stance and thought a solution was possible.

"We will negotiate and we may find a solution. We are ready to retreat from certain positions," he was quoted as saying at a party meeting in the Tatras about 350 km (220 miles) from Bratislava.

On Thursday, a senior leader in the coalition said the other three parties would push through the EFSF expansion agreed by euro zone leaders in July even if it meant appealing for support from the opposition and a government collapse.

50-50 SPLIT

Polls show half of Slovaks support boosting the EFSF's size and powers. But half are against, and many say they waver between anger over how the promise of solidarity and equal partnership quickly soured after they adopted the euro in 2009 and trepidation over economic risks.

It was that same year the country fell into a 4.8 percent economic contraction and concluded a period of painful belt-tightening measures and other reforms that a series of governments enacted to win entry into the currency bloc.

Now, with purchasing power of just 75 percent of the EU average and average salaries of 780 euro ($1,050) a month, compared with 89 percent and a minimum wage of 750 in Greece, most Slovaks feel a mixture of fear and resentment.

"Both sides are right," Juraj Kozak, a 60-year-old technician in the north Slovak town of Poprad tucked below the snowy Tatra mountains, said of the parties in dispute.

"To give money to Greece is absolute nonsense, but on the other hand we have to suffer as we are already in the euro zone. If it collapses, what will happen to us?"

When the EFSF was agreed by EU leaders in July it was envisaged it would be activated by mid-October. Radicova has said she will push it through by October 14, so European Union leaders can discuss it at a meeting that starts two days later.

But that a junior party in a tiny country -- along with a delay in ratification by much smaller Malta -- could stymie the initiative has highlighted how cumbersome decision making is in the 17-nation euro zone.

Italy and Spain, both downgraded by Fitch on Friday, are reliant on the European Central Bank to buy their government bonds to prevent yields rising to unsustainable levels. If SaS blocks the vote, Radicova may choose to tie a second ballot to a vote of confidence in the government, or she could go straight to the opposition and push it through.

Either could cause the government to collapse and trigger early elections or lead to a caretaker administration, but it would ensure the expansion of the EFSF would go ahead.

"I have no idea how the vote on Tuesday will end up," said Jan Baranek, head of polling agency Polis.

(Additional reporting by Petra Kovacova; Writing by Martin Santa and Michael Winfrey; Editing by Louise Ireland)