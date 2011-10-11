Slovakia on Tuesday became the only nation in the 17-nation European currency bloc still to vote for expanding the euro zone rescue mechanism.
The European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) expansion must be approved by all euro zone national parliaments before it can come into law.
Here is a list of those countries which have already approved the EFSF expansion.
* APPROVED:
AUSTRIA
BELGIUM
CYPRUS
ESTONIA
FINLAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
GREECE
IRELAND
ITALY
LUXEMBOURG
MALTA
NETHERLANDS
PORTUGAL
SPAIN
SLOVENIA
* YET TO APPROVE:
SLOVAKIA:
-- Prime Minister Iveta Radicova put her government on the line on Tuesday by saying that the ballot that one of her junior ruling partners opposes, would also be a vote of confidence in the government.
-- The liberal Freedom and Solidarity Party (SaS) said on Tuesday it would abstain, forcing the government to rely on the opposition.
