Out of pocket, Italians fall out of love with the euro
ROME When the Italian central bank's deputy governor joined a radio phone-in show last week, many callers asked why Italy didn't ditch the euro and return to its old lira currency.
BRATISLAVA Slovakia is likely to approve a plan this week to strengthen the euro zone's EFSF rescue fund despite opposition from a junior coalition party that is abstaining from a vote Tuesday, which may trigger the government's collapse.
The government has tied the EFSF vote to a confidence motion and is expected to fall as it does not now have a majority. The main opposition party has said it is ready to support the plan if the centre-right government quits.
"There is an assumption that the EFSF, one way or the other, will be approved by the end of the week," Finance Minister Ivan Miklos, who supports the measure, told parliament before the vote.
(Reporting by Jan Lopatka and Martin Santa)
LONDON British employers struggled to find the staff they needed in January, forcing them to increase starting salaries for permanent staff at the fastest pace in nine months, a survey showed on Wednesday.
PARIS The French government's public deficit reduction target for 2017 will be "very difficult" to achieve, as it underestimates a rise in public spending and sets overly optimistic tax income forecasts, France's auditing court said on Wednesday.