BERLIN Slovakia's prime minister said on Monday it was unacceptable that Greece had asked for financial aid without fulfilling the conditions attached, and that his country would no longer give money under such circumstances.

Robert Fico said it had been difficult to explain to Slovaks why they should help Greece and ailing Spanish banks and that their patience had limits.

"In future Slovakia will only contribute to further euro zone protective mechanisms provided that the countries concerned strictly stick to the conditions," he said in Germany's Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper.

Asked what he thought of a proposal to give Greece extra time to fulfil its agreed terms, Fico said: "I am not happy about that because time is money ... If a country is not able to stick to the rules, it should leave the euro club."

On Sunday the Greek parliament approved an austerity budget for next year, allowing it to extend its international financial bailout and avoid bankruptcy.

European officials said on Monday the euro zone would not release a new loan tranche to Greece on Monday despite the tough budget as there was no agreement yet on how to make its debt sustainable, but Athens was set to get two more years to cut debt.

(Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Pravin Char)