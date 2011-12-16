BRATISLAVA European countries are likely to agree to boost the International Monetary Fund's lending capacity on Monday as part of measures to aid euro zone countries struggling with high debt, Slovak Finance Minister Ivan Miklos said on Friday.

Miklos said he expected euro zone countries to confirm their 150 billion euro commitment in a conference call on Monday, but said it was not yet clear whether non-euro EU members will provide the remaining 50 billion euros.

"I expect that euro zone countries will confirm this, and we will see how many non-euro zone members and members of the European Union will join," Miklos told Reuters in an interview.

He said Slovakia's contribution in loans to the IMF would be 1.53 billion euros.

A European summit deal last week to strengthen budget discipline in the euro zone split the 27-state EU, with Britain blocking treaty change and forcing euro zone countries to negotiate a fiscal accord outside the union.

Miklos said unlimited bond buying by the European Central Bank and the introduction of common euro bonds could help in the short term but "does not solve the problem."

"I think that Germany's reluctance to common euro bonds, at least until there are strict fiscal rules, but also 'no' to unlimited bond buys is right," he said.

Germany's Bundesbank is only willing to provide further resources to the International Monetary Fund as part of a solution to the euro zone debt crisis if other EU and non-EU countries do the same.

Miklos said quick implementation of political agreements was the next key step in the fight to halt the two-year-old debt crisis, which is dragging on the bloc's economy and forcing government to adopt painful structural reforms and austerity.

NO REASON FOR AAA RATING CUTS

European Union leaders agreed to bring forward activation of the permanent bailout fund -- the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), which will succeed the temporary European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) -- to 2012.

Miklos said it would be ideal to stick to current agreements limiting the combined EFSF and ESM bailout funds' capacity to 500 billion euros, but that it would be legitimate to debate the possibility of a boost in case the situation worsens.

It has been suggested the new ESM should have an effective lending capacity of 500 billion euros in addition to funds the EFSF has left by mid-2012.

The EFSF's lending capacity could suffer a serious blow if rating agency Standard & Poor's downgrades some or all of the 15 euro zone countries it has under review. Its triple-A rating rests on those of the six top-rated sovereigns -- including Germany and France -- that underpin it.

"There is no reason to cut their ratings when we consider their economic fundamentals. They are among the world's most competitive economies," Miklos said when asked about threat to euro zone countries' triple-A status.

"If the inability to agree fast on controversial issues such as common euro bonds or the ECB should be a reason (for a downgrade), I would consider it very risky and unreasonable. Ratings should reflect fundamentals, current and future too," Miklos said.

(Editing by Catherine Evans)