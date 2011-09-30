BRATISLAVA Slovakia's prime minister said on Friday her country's parliament should approve new powers for the euro zone's bailout fund by October 14, which would clear a major obstacle to a key part of the bloc's strategy for handling its debt crisis.

Objections by a junior governing party in a country of only five million people have cast uncertainty over activating plans to strengthen the fund -- showing once again the euro zone's slow and unwieldy decision-making in times of crisis.

The new powers for the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) were agreed by euro zone leaders in July to forestall a messy Greek default and a wider meltdown in other debt-laden members like Italy and Spain.

So far 14 of the currency bloc's 17 members have approved a wider mandate for the 440-billion euro EFSF so it can make emergency loans, rescue banks and help sovereigns under attack by markets.

But the Slovak junior ruling SaS party has refused to support its ratification because it says the euro zone's second poorest nation should not have to pay for profligate spending by Greece and other richer states.

Following a one-on-one meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Slovak Prime Minister Iveta Radicova said the Slovak parliament would ratify the EFSF's expansion before a summit of European Union leaders scheduled for October 17-18.

"The mechanism is in parliament from October 4. I expect ratification between October 11 to 14," she told reporters in Warsaw after attending a meeting of EU leaders.

Later in Bratislava, she told reporters that European leaders had expressed concern over the situation surrounding Slovakia's ratification process and that she had a personal commitment to see it through.

"It would be a very, very negative decision for Slovakia if we were the one who would block the process, already ratified by (numerous euro zone) countries," she said.

NO CHANGE TO AGREEMENT

She added that she had made an array of potential compromises to SaS, which she said was still withholding its support, although she foresaw an agreement that would not open the possibility of a change to the July agreement.

"I can assure that nothing will be needed to be changed in the main treaty (EFSF agreements from July)," she said.

Her statements followed sharp criticism from Slovakia's European Commissioner, Maros Sefcovic, who rapped the right-of-centre government for dragging its feet on a solution to a crisis economists fear could trigger a new global downturn.

"I cannot imagine the renegotiation of (EFSF) documents and agreements beyond what they were agreed ... after so many countries, including Germany, have approved it," Sefcovic, Commissioner for Inter-Institutional Relations and Administration, said after meeting President Ivan Gasparovic.

"I have to say that Slovakia is endangering its reputation for trustworthiness," he said.

With 21 of the 77 deputies in her coalition, which is also backed by two independent deputies, SaS's votes are vital for a majority in the 150-seat chamber.

The main Slovak opposition party, the leftist Smer, is in favour of boosting the EFSF but will not pass it if the government cannot agree on it, a point Radicova said had irked EU leaders.

"There are 62 votes available in favour of the EFSF. We pressed for talks for weeks, but there were none. Instead of them we see some silly attempts to find a solution, which rather indicates that the coalition care more about political interest than about Slovakia's reputation," Peter Kazimir, vice-chairman of Smer and former deputy finance minister, told Reuters.

SaS responded to the Commission's criticism by saying it was open to finding a solution.

"SaS was never against negotiations and we believe that we will find a solution acceptable not just for Europe, but also for Slovakia," it wrote in a statement posted on its website.

Leaders of the centre-right coalition, which rejected participating in the first Greek bailout last year, are scheduled to meet on Tuesday to discuss a possible agreement.

Radicova said she will meet SaS leader Richard Sulik over the weekend.

Euro zone paymaster Germany approved the EFSF boost on Thursday, while Austria did so earlier on Friday.

(Additional reporting by Marcin Goettig in Warsaw; Writing by Martin Santa and Michael Winfrey; Editing by Stephen Nisbet)