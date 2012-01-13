Oil rises on OPEC-led cuts, but market remains range-bound
SINGAPORE Oil rose on Tuesday, supported by an OPEC-led effort to cut output, but rising production elsewhere kept prices within the narrow range that has contained them so far this year.
AMSTERDAM Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Friday declined to comment on reports that credit rating agency Standard & Poor's will downgrade some euro zone countries' credit ratings.
"I cannot comment about this because I would strengthen rumours you have apparently picked up. I cannot confirm nor deny it," Rutte told reporters when asked if there were reasons why the Netherlands should get a downgrade.
Separately, a senior euro zone government source told Reuters on Friday that the Netherlands, like Germany, was not affected by the S&P ratings downgrade.
(Reporting by Sara Webb and Gilbert Kreijger)
TOKYO Toshiba Corp has delayed its earnings release, including details of a multi-billion charge related to cost overruns at its U.S. nuclear arm.
SAN FRANCISCO Apple shares cruised to a record-high close Monday, helping catapult the S&P 500 stock index over the $20 trillion mark in what amounts to a victory for plain-vanilla mutual funds over a bevy of hedge fund managers who recently backed away from the iPhone maker.