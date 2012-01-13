Oil rises on OPEC-led cuts, but market remains range-bound
SINGAPORE Oil rose on Tuesday, supported by an OPEC-led effort to cut output, but rising production elsewhere kept prices within the narrow range that has contained them so far this year.
PARIS Standard & Poor's will cut the credit ratings of Italy, Spain and Portugal by two notches and downgrade France and Austria by one notch, French daily Les Echos said on Friday, without citing its sources.
The newspaper said that S&P would spare Germany, the Netherlands, Finland and Luxembourg in its long-awaited adjustment of euro zone sovereign ratings.
It said the announcement would come at around 2130 GMT.
(Reporting By Catherine Bremer, Hugh Lawson; editing by Geert De Clercq)
TOKYO Toshiba Corp has delayed its earnings release, including details of a multi-billion charge related to cost overruns at its U.S. nuclear arm.
SAN FRANCISCO Apple shares cruised to a record-high close Monday, helping catapult the S&P 500 stock index over the $20 trillion mark in what amounts to a victory for plain-vanilla mutual funds over a bevy of hedge fund managers who recently backed away from the iPhone maker.