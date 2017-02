BRUSSELS Market conditions are not bad enough to make Spain request any kind of financing help from the euro zone, a senior euro zone official said on Friday.

"If you look at the current market situation, I see no need for Spain to apply for any programme. The market situation is far away from any need for a full macroeconomic programme," the senior official, with knowledge of preparations for euro zone finance ministers discussions, said.

(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski and Robin Emmott)