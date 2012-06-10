AMSTERDAM Dutch lawmakers will have to approve their country's participation in a euro zone deal to lend up to 100 billion euros ($125 billion) to Spanish banks, the Dutch Finance Ministry said on Sunday.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said Spanish banks had been at risk of collapse and the Netherlands had to support the aid package to protect its investments in Spain and trade relations.

"There is also a lot of (Dutch) pension money invested in Spain via banks and pension funds. The collapse of Spanish banks, which is currently at risk of happening, would have big consequences for the Netherlands," Rutte told Dutch TV programme 'Eva Jinek op zondag'.

Euro zone finance ministers agreed on Saturday to give up to 100 billion euros in loans to Spain to shore up its banks.

The Dutch lower house will be asked to approve the Dutch participation in the deal, a spokeswoman of the Dutch Finance Minister Jan Kees de Jager said. If parliament voted against the deal, it meant the Netherlands would not take part in it, though the rejection would not scupper the whole deal, she said.

A majority of Dutch lawmakers have so far supported all European bailouts, and the lower house approved the euro bailout fund, the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), with a two-thirds majority last month.

But the lawmakers have been increasingly critical of the cost of the rescue packages, and, with parliamentary elections looming on September 12, they face an electorate that is divided over European bailouts and opposes greater powers for Europe.

The minority caretaker government of Liberals and Christian Democrats needs support from the opposition to approve laws.

About 64 percent of Dutch voters disagreed with German Chancellor Angela Merkel's proposal to gradually move towards a European political union, an opinion poll by pollster Maurice de Hond showed on Sunday.

The anti-EU Freedom Party, led by politician Geert Wilders, best known abroad for his criticisms of Islam, has become more popular in opinion polls since Wilders let the government fall in April over disagreement on budget cuts, and stepped up his anti-euro rhetoric.

The Socialist Party, which takes a sceptical stance on the EU, has come first or second in a series of opinion polls, boosted by popular leader Emile Roemer and his calls for government to cut less and stimulate growth.

Rutte said there was a 95 to 100 percent chance Spain would pay back the aid. When asked if the euro would still exist in 50 years time, he said: "I think so, yes."

