AMSTERDAM A majority in the Dutch parliament on Wednesday supported a euro zone deal to lend up to 100 billion euros (81 billion pounds) to Spain to shore up its banks, but some political parties set conditions on finally approving the aid.

Euro zone finance ministers agreed on Saturday to give up to 100 billion euros in loans to Spain to shore up its banks. For the Netherlands to participate in that deal, however, requires the approval of Dutch lawmakers.

"I want to see pain. It cannot be the case that banks are restructured and people walk out whistling. I want shareholders to bleed, I want a ban on bonuses," said Labour member of parliament Ronald Plasterk.

Four parties stated their support for the aid, saying it was needed to prevent a possible banking crisis in Spain.

The four were the Liberal party, which is in the caretaker government and has 31 seats out of a total of 150; Labour, the second-largest party in the lower house with 30 seats, GreenLeft and Democrats 66, which each have 10 seats.

"As the Netherlands, we have a big interest that this slow bank run in Spain does not continue because we have a big exposure of ING, a big Dutch bank, and of Dutch pension funds and Dutch savings," Plasterk said in parliament.

