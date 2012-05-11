BRUSSELS Euro zone countries could offer Spain more breathing space with its fiscal consolidation targets if Madrid presented a credible, 3-4 year plan on how to manage its problems, euro zone officials said.

Spain's consolidation efforts to reduce its budget gap to 3 percent of GDP as it struggles with a recession and a costly banking sector overhaul will be discussed by euro zone finance ministers at their regular meeting on Monday in Brussels.

Spain vows it will bring its budget deficit down to 5.3 percent of GDP this year from 8.5 percent in 2011 and to 3.0 percent in 2013, while the European Commission expects 6.4 and 6.3 percent, respectively.

Meeting the 3 percent goal in 2013 is key for Madrid to avoid financial sanctions under the sharpened EU budget rules, unless euro zone ministers give it more time.

More time could eventually be granted, officials involved in the preparation of the ministers' meeting said, if Spain convinced the ministers and markets with a detailed plan that it could bring its problems under control.

"They need to give us a perspective and show us what the plan is over the next 3-4 years, until the end of office of this government," one euro zone official said.

"And then, I think, there is willingness in the Eurogroup to apply the Stability and Growth Pact (EU budget rules) with the room for manoeuvre that it provides," the official said.

"There is scope for Spain to balance the necessary fiscal consolidation and growth, within the context of EU budget rules, but in order to do that you cannot just have a plan for the next 6-12 months," the official said.

Spain insists it does not want more time and will meet the targets as agreed.

But some policy-makers and economists say the 3 percent target is unrealistic given Spain's economy could contract 1.8 percent this year and possibly another 0.3 percent in 2013.

"I would not rule out that, maybe not next week, but in the summer Spain would be given more time. It might make sense to give them more time because it is better to be on a realistic footing," a second euro zone official said.

PERSUADING MARKETS

The medium-term plan will have to be detailed, so that it would convince not only euro zone policy-makers but also markets, which have sharply increased Spain's borrowing costs on concern over the sustainability of its public finances.

"The less re-assurance they give us in concrete terms that they have a credible plan to get out of this situation, the more we will have to stick to the formalism and the less we can make the benefit of the leeway that exists under the Pact," the first official said.

"It is entirely in their hands to come up with a credible strategy for the next 3-4 years," the official said.

The worry for euro zone policy-makers is, however, that if Spain is granted more time to cut its deficit, other euro zone countries will want the same.

"Certainly we would like to avoid a long queue of member states saying 'you have to relax our targets as well'," the second official said.

The discussions of Spain on Monday would be only preliminary, officials said, as more data on the country's fiscal prospects would not be available before its regional governments submit their budgets by the end of the month.

Euro zone finance ministers, called the Eurogroup, will also discuss the efforts of Greece, which is on a EU/IMF financial lifeline, to form a government and how to adjust disbursements of aid and inspections of Greek reforms accordingly.

"The situation in Greece is not ideal, but remains manageable," the first official said.

"So far nothing bad has happened except a lot of people are making a lot of noise. There has been no non-compliance (with the terms of the bailout), people are just making noise. Now everybody is nervous, but we should keep some perspective."

"The Greeks have to ensure that they have a functioning administration in place -- it is in their interest, more than in our interest, because we have hedged our bets," the official said.

But the official also stressed there was nothing automatic about any Greek exit from the euro zone in case the country defaulted on its debt and dismissed talk of the euro zone preparing for a Greek exit as "stupid rumours".

(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)