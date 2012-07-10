PARIS France favours retroactively converting any aid disbursed to Spain to aid its banking system into payments made directly to the banks themselves as soon as the ESM bailout fund is allowed to do so, Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici said on Tuesday.

"As far as France is concerned, we'll argue for the retroactivity," Moscovici told a news conference after a meeting of euro group finance ministers, who agreed to roll back Spain's deficit targets.

Moscovici said the Spanish government would announce additional fiscal measures in the coming days to bring its deficit levels to 6.3 percent of GDP by next year.

The minister also said that some 30 billion euros in funds would be made immediately available to Spain once euro zone ministers formally approve a bank recapitalisation scheme later this month, which he said could take place at a meeting in Brussels or a conference call.

(Reporting By Daniel Flynn; editing by Paul Carrel)