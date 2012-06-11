Iraq's oil reserves increase to 153 billion barrels, oil minister says
BAGHDAD Iraq's oil reserves have increased to 153 billion barrels, from a previous estimate of 143 billion barrels, Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi said on Sunday.
MADRID The Spanish Treasury said it will continue to tap debt markets with regular auctions, sticking to its funding programme after requesting European financing to recapitalise its weakest banks.
The 17-nation currency area agreed to lend Spain up to 100 billion euros on Saturday and Madrid has said it will specify exactly how much it needs once it receives independent audits on its lenders.
In a statement published on the economy ministry website late on Sunday, the government said it also remained committed to its fiscal consolidation programme and structural reforms.
Spain is due to auction 12 and 18-month T-bills on June 19 and bonds on June 21.
ULAANBAATAR Mongolia has agreed with the International Monetary Fund and other partners for a $5.5 billion (£4.4 billion) economic stabilization package, according to a statement from the IMF on Sunday.
BEIJING China's investment in the property sector will likely expand at a slower pace in 2017 as Beijing looks to curb speculation, while infrastructure spending is expected to maintain a double-digit growth, state media cited a government adviser as saying.