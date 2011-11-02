MADRID Spanish Economy Minister Elena Salgado said on Monday all euro zone countries want Greece to stay in the currency after some European politicians said a Greek rejection of an EU bailout package in a referendum could force Greece out of the euro.

"We want a 17-member euro, we want Greece in the euro," Salgado told state radio.

"We even want a euro in which other European Union countries may join. In principle that is everyone's wish and we do not want there to be any country that should leave the euro."

Salgado said the fact that the premium demanded by investors to buy Spanish rather than German debt had risen sharply on Tuesday did not mean Spain's borrowing costs had increased to the same extent.

"We are not at risky levels," she said. "The important thing is that our debt issues are still in extraordinarily high demand."

