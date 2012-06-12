TROMSOE, Norway Europe is still not doing enough to tackle the root causes of its economic stress and some countries rely on "short-sighted" crisis management, Sweden's prime minister said on Monday.

Fredrik Reinfeldt told Reuters in an interview he was "concerned" about the lack of focus on solving deep-seated structural problems.

"Spain and many other countries have a lot of reforms they need to do to become competitive, to get order in public finances, to recapitalise and get a sound banking sector, and if they don't do this, you can never solve it through short sighted crisis management," Reinfeldt told Reuters in an interview.

The EU agreed over the weekend to give Spain up to a 100 billion euros to recapitalise its banks after credit markets have effectively shut them out of the market for funding.

However, Spain will receive the cash under somewhat easier terms than others such as Greece and Ireland after the EU agreed that the International Monetary Fund, known for its strict policy conditions, would have lesser role in the deal.

Sweden, which is not in the euro zone but is the Nordics' biggest economy and one of the few EU nations left with the coveted AAA credit rating, has shined despite the crisis, reporting 0.8 percent growth in the first quarter, far outpacing the euro zone's stagnation.

Reinfeldt also criticised politicians for failing to speak honestly about the problems and creating false hope.

"Politicians should also take responsibility for their own country and tell their people, 'this is what we believe our trouble is, this is how we solve it'. If you're clear on that, I'm pretty sure you can win elections and get re-elected but you need to sort out what are the problems and how to solve them," he said.

He singled out Ireland and Latvia as the countries making commendable progress but declined to name offenders, only saying they were the countries being punished by markets.

Reinfeldt said the financial crisis is not being tackled in line with Europe's "capacity and knowledge about the trouble in the banking sector" while wage increases are still not linked to productivity gains, and debt and deficit problems are not adequately addressed.

