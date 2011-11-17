BRUSSELS Intense financial market pressure on euro zone countries may end up producing an institutional core, Finland's Europe minister said on Thursday, hinting at smaller leadership among euro zone states in the future.

"So far an institutional core Europe has not really emerged, but this time it may be in the making -- by the markets," Alex Stubb said in a speech to the College of Europe in Bruges, Belgium.

He said there was a clear case for deepening integration among the euro area's 17 countries, but said such a move posed risks for the wider European Union of 27.

"So the deepening of the euro should not happen in a way that endangers the union. We cannot introduce elements that would, for instance, harm the internal market," he said, referring to a concern raised by Britain.

