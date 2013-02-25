Speakers at Reuters Future of the Euro Zone summit which will take place from Monday, February 25 to Thursday, February 28.
For news from the summit, click on: here
SPEAKER'S TITLE SPEAKER'S NAME
European Commission President Jose Manuel Barrosso
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble
French Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici
Spanish Finance Minister Luis De Guindos
European Economic & Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn
European Central Bank executive board member Joerg Asmussen
European Central Bank executive board member Benoit Coeure
European Commission Vice-President Joaquin Almunia
European Commissioner for Internal Market/Services Michel Barnier
EU Trade Commissioner Karel De Gucht
UK government minister Ken Clarke
Former UK minister and EU trade commissioner Peter Mandelson
Leader of centrist ALDE group in European Parliament Guy Verhofstadt
Oxford University economist Clemens Fuest