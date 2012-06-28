BRUSSELS Europe should prepare to live in a state of crisis for the rest of the decade but a stronger and more resilient continent will eventually emerge, Finland's Europe minister said on Thursday.

Speaking at the start of a summit of European Union leaders that could help determine the fate of the single currency, Alex Stubb told Reuters: "We should all mentally be prepared to be in this crisis throughout this decade. Europe works in crisis cycles and they usually last a decade."

The EU has had to work through coal and steel disputes, an oil crisis, internal market problems and big structural changes during its 60-year history.

The latest debt problems which have spurred wider economic and political unrest are the most severe it has faced and have raised sharp questions about whether Europe's economic and monetary union can continue as it is, an issue EU leaders will discuss on Thursday and Friday.

Stubb said the EU's existence was up for debate.

"It is an existential crisis, but it's probably the best crisis we've had. It's forcing European leaders to take very difficult decisions and as we all know very few difficult decisions have been taken in a relaxed atmosphere," he said.

At the summit, EU leaders will discuss a longer-term vision for the bloc as well as short-term steps that can be taken to help alleviate market pressure on two of its largest economies - Italy and Spain.

Stubb said he expected a trade-off to emerge, with EU countries committing themselves to the broader vision - which includes steps towards deeper banking and fiscal integration - in exchange for measures to resolve immediate concerns.

TRADE-OFF

"In order for the short-term crisis to be solved, you need guarantees that in the long-term this is not going to happen again," he said. "I think there will be some kind of agreement.

"There is going to be some kind of trade off during these days. Whatever it's going to be, I don't know exactly, but my guess is that some kind of a solution will be found.

"The message from this (summit) is going to be: 'the euro has a direction'."

In terms of short-term measures, leaders are considering instructing the euro zone's bailout funds to buy the bonds of at-risk countries such as Spain and Italy on the primary market, officials have told Reuters.

Finland wants to see clear movement at the same time towards a banking union, which will involve setting up a single supervisor for euro zone banks, creating a deposit guarantee scheme to protect savers and having a resolution fund that can handle the break-up and winding-down of bad banks.

On that, it has unusually diverged from more resistant opinion in Germany.

Stubb said he expected a body legally tied to the European Central Bank to be given supervisory authority for euro zone banks, while working in conjunction with national banking authorities in the wider European Union.

"It's probably going to be a banking authority that is somehow linked to the ECB versus directly under it," he said.

"This is an authority that works together with the national banking authorities, but hopefully above them, rather than below them in the way that it is now. So that means the guarantee or the risk is taken away from the governments."

It would then be up to the banking industry to come up with an effective way of financing a stronger deposit guarantee and establishing a bank resolution fund.

"The banks are not going to be asking member states to provide the capital," he said. "They'll come up with something, but we don't know how it's going to work yet."

(Writing by Luke Baker, editing by Mike Peacock)