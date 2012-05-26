PARIS The leaders of France, Germany, Spain and Italy will meet in Rome on June 22 to discuss the euro zone crisis, the French newspaper Le Figaro said on Saturday, citing Italian government sources.

Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti had suggested a meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Francois Hollande and Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, but there was difficulty setting a date.

Merkel had appeared lukewarm on the idea, which Monti said was needed to clarify the issues at stake before a full EU summit on June 28 and 29.

"The four-way meeting on Europe should take place in Rome on June 22, after elections in Greece and France," Le Figaro said.

Greeks are due to go to the polls on June 17 in a repeat general election, which many fear could result in a government intent on ripping up the international bailout programme and lead to Greece's exit from the euro zone.

France is due to hold parliamentary elections on the same day, where the new Socialist president hopes to secure a left-wing majority to help him implement tax-and-spend plans.

A spokesman for Monti's office could not confirm the date of the four-way meeting, but said he believed it would be after June 17.

