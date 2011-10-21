BRUSSELS The heads of state and government of the 17 euro zone countries will meet in Brussels on Sunday to discuss efforts to resolve the region's debt problems.

The summit had been expected to come up with a comprehensive plan to tackle the crisis, but deep divisions between France and Germany over how best to strengthen the euro zone's bailout fund led them to announce on Thursday that there would be no breakthroughs on Sunday and that another summit would have to be held next Wednesday to reach agreement.

Below is set out what looks likely to be decided on Sunday and what issues the leaders will have to return to on Wednesday as they attempt to get on top of a crisis that has raged for nearly two years and threatens the world economy.

BANK RECAPITALISATION

European Union officials told Reuters on Thursday all EU member states are now agreed that about 100 billion euros (87 billion pounds) is needed to strengthen European banks, protecting them against the threat of a Greek debt default and any wider contagion.

Private investors will be responsible for stumping up the funds first but if that proves insufficient, national governments will have to step in.

Only as a last resort will the bailout fund, known as the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF), be used to provide funds to governments to help shore up the banks.

Sunday's summit, starting with a meeting of all 27 EU leaders, followed by a meeting of the 17 euro zone leaders, is expected to agree on a framework for bank recapitalisation, including a more precise figure on what is needed and how long banks will have to bolster balance sheets.

ECONOMIC GOVERNANCE AND SURVEILLANCE

Euro zone leaders have agreed on stricter rules for keeping their national finances in check, including fines for those that breach a debt limit of 60 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) and a budget deficit limit of 3 percent of GDP.

There will also be closer monitoring of national budget plans to better coordinate macroeconomic policies across the single currency bloc.

Some of the decision-making structures in the EU, including how to manage the Eurogroup, which brings together finance ministers from the euro zone, will be altered. There will also be twice-yearly euro zone summits, so that leaders can work more closely on economic coordination.

Sunday's meeting is expected to produce definitive agreement on the economic governance and fiscal surveillance issues, leaving the thorniest and most troublesome issues for the extra summit on October 26.

EUROPEAN FINANCIAL STABILITY FACILITY

The EFSF, set up last year and so far used to bail out Portugal and Ireland, is a 440 billion euro fund that is based on guarantees from all euro zone member states and raises capital on international markets by issuing bonds. It is triple-A rated.

Financial markets are not convinced it is big enough to handle deeper debt problems in Italy and Spain and euro zone leaders are now trying to come up with ways to scale the fund up, without increasing the guarantees governments have made.

France wants to turn the EFSF into a bank so it can borrow money from the European Central Bank at low interest rates and lend to countries. Germany and the ECB are opposed to this.

Germany favours a scheme which would involve using the fund to provide guarantees on a portion of any new debt issued in the euro zone.

Under the plan, if Italy and Spain issued new debt at auction, the EFSF could guarantee say 20-30 percent of any losses that institutional investors might take in the event of default -- a way of trying to build confidence and convince financial markets that it is safe to buy euro zone debt.

However, analysts warn the plan is fraught with dangers -- in particular that investors would switch to the guaranteed bonds in preference to debt already trading in the secondary market, where borrowing costs would likely be pushed higher -- the very reaction leaders want to avoid.

There is such deep disagreement over how to leverage the EFSF that leaders are not going to make any ground on the issue on Sunday and will have to return to it on Wednesday. Failure to agree on comprehensive steps will fuel concerns in financial markets that leaders are incapable of mastering the crisis, piling more pressure on Italian, Spanish and other debt markets.

THE ORIGINAL PROBLEM: GREECE

Leaders will also attempt to reach agreement on a new package of aid for Greece, which is already receiving 110 billion euros of loans from the EU and International Monetary Fund.

The second rescue package, originally intended to be 109 billion euros, is now likely to be larger, EU officials indicate, although it's not clear by how much.

A deal on a second package was first struck on July 21, when it was also agreed that Greece's private sector creditors would voluntarily write down the value of their bond holdings by around 21 percent, providing Greece with debt relief of 50 billion euros between now and 2014. However, that deal has unravelled and will have to be renegotiated in the Sunday and Wednesday summits.

The expectation is that the private sector will have to take bigger losses, with a writedown of as much as 50 percent, although it will still be a total debt reduction of 50 billion euros by 2014 because of the fall in the debt's market value. The aim is again for the process to be voluntary.

Banks are very reluctant to renegotiate the deal, which is likely to leave them with bigger losses on their books.

The IMF is also a factor. Officials say it is frustrated with the voluntary private sector process and wants to enforce a 50 percent reduction in Greek debt -- a straight default.

While some experts argue such deep losses for bondholders would finally end uncertainty over a default that most see as inevitable, the move could panic owners of bonds in Italy and Spain, further exacerbating the two-year-old crisis.

(Additional reporting by John O'Donnell; Writing by Luke Baker; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)