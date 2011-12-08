PARIS The euro is not under threat but governments meeting from Thursday night in Brussels must come up with a response that stems the debt crisis in the region, Eurogroup chairman Jean-Claude Juncker said on Thursday.

"There has to be a deal," he told France Info radio, adding regarding the currency shared by 17 countries, "The euro itself ... is in no way at risk."

Asked whether issuance of common euro zone government bonds was an option, he said it was something that should be considered for the longer term even if not something that could be rolled out in coming months or before there was closer coordination of fiscal policy in the euro zone.

(Reporting By Brian Love)