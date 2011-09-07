BRUSSELS Finland will have to accept a lower return on its loan to Greece if it insists on collateral, Belgium's finance minister said in an interview published on Wednesday.

Finland has struck a deal with Athens to obtain collateral in exchange for loans, prompting criticism from other euro zone members and demands from others that they should receive the same guarantees.

"We will have an informal Ecofin next week at which we will address the issue of guarantees demanded by Finland for lending to Greece," Belgian finance minister Didier Reynders told Le Soir.

"If Finland wants guarantees, it is normal that in return it will receive less return on its loans," he continued.

Reynders also told Le Soir that the Benelux countries could join a Franco-German plan to harmonise corporate tax.

French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel proposed closer euro zone integration last month to restore confidence, including harmonised corporate taxes.

Sarkozy said then that French and German finance ministers had been asked to prepare proposals aimed at having a common corporate tax base and tax rate in France and Germany from 2013.

"We haven't insisted enough on that which, in my view, is the main measure decided by President Sarkozy and Chancellor Merkel in mid-August, who proposed to harmonise corporate taxes in the two countries," Reynders said in Le Soir.

"It's maybe on this subject that we expect the most from the Franco-German couple. Why doesn't Benelux join this initiative? If five of the six founders of the European Union succeed in harmonising corporate tax that would really be something."

