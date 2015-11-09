PARIS France wants an agreement on a financial transactions tax (FTT) at a meeting of eurozone finance ministers in Brussels later on Monday, Finance Minister Michel Sapin said.

"We have done most of the technical work. I think the time has come to make a decision," Sapin told reporters.

"We can't just drag our feet month after month," he said. Austria is playing a very constructive role, he said, and a majority of countries is willing to press on with the tax.

Germany and France proposed the tax in 2012, in the midst of the euro zone debt crisis. As much a political symbol as an effort to correct the excesses blamed for the worst financial turmoil in decades, it has been debated ever since.

Only 11 of the 28 countries of the European Union accepted in principle to introduce a European FTT, which would complement similar levies already in force in some European countries, such as Germany.

A common FTT would avoid tax competition among European countries, the supporters of the project claim.

Britain, home to Europe's largest financial sector, has long opposed the tax, fearing it would cause unnecessary damage to the financial industry.

