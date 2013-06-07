PARIS Surging German imports from the rest of the euro zone are offering rare respite to struggling southern economies, in a sign that economic forces tugging the bloc apart are easing.

Trade data released on Friday showed Germany's long-running surplus with the rest of the euro zone fell to zero in April - the lowest on record - as imports from the rest of the bloc jumped 5.4 percent year-on-year.

With the euro zone mired in recession, German growth, sluggish though it is, is a rare source of demand for struggling southern European economies such as Spain and Portugal.

Berenberg economist Holger Schmieding said firm German consumer demand would help imports grow faster than exports this year.

"That will benefit especially the peripheral European economies who are selling more goods to Germany and attracting more German tourists," Schmieding said.

Germany has come under criticism from partners like France, and the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development, who have said a euro zone recovery from its debt crisis required more than southern European economies cutting debt piles.

The long-term solution, they have argued, also hinged on Germany, Europe's biggest economy, raising domestic demand so it would suck in more exports from its partners' economies.

Barclays chief European economist Philippe Gudin said the situation had improved since the depths of the crisis in 2010, when then French finance minister Christine Lagarde made a blunt appeal to Berlin to boost demand.

"It has to be recognised that Germany is participating in the rebalancing," said Gudin, a former top official in the French Treasury.

Recalling how Lagarde - now IMF head - ruffled German feathers at the time, Gudin said the German economy had become less dependent on exports and more on domestic demand.

The Bundesbank trimmed its growth outlook for Germany on Friday on expectations that exports would rise more slowly than imports. It forecast German growth this year of 0.3 percent, down from a previous estimate of 0.4.

ROAD TO RECOVERY?

The shrinkage of current account deficits in southern Europe had largely been due to a negative reason - depressed domestic demand which caused imports to shrivel.

But now, exporters in Spain and elsewhere are clawing back lost ground due in part to painful reforms to make their economies more competitive and cut wage levels.

Portugal reported on Friday that its trade deficit with the rest the world had shrunk by more than a quarter in the three months from February to April from the same period a year earlier.

Spain even posted its first trade surplus on record in March as exports continued to recover while imports plunged in the face of anaemic domestic demand.

"The measures underway in the periphery countries over the last four years are starting to bear fruit," Gudin said.

Even France, which has been much less ambitious with its reforms, has seen its trade deficit stabilise after years of steady decline as the international competitiveness of the euro zone's second-biggest economy waned.

French trade data on Friday showed the deficit had been all wiped out when excluding energy imports, though it remains to be seen if that turns into a sustainable trend.

Though an inevitable and painful rebalancing is under way among Europe's economies, there is a long way to go.

Euro zone countries as a whole now trade less among themselves than they do with the rest the world, which flies in the face of the logic behind a shared currency union.

Only 45 percent of euro zone countries' exports go to other countries in the bloc, the lowest level in the group's history and down from nearly 52 percent in 2009 before the debt crisis blew up.

Trade aside, other divergences among euro zone economies are creating headaches for the European Central Bank as it struggles to set one monetary policy for a bloc with widely varying financing conditions among banks in different countries.

Further complicating the ECB's task, inflation trends are also diverging, with depressed demand in the south driving prices lower there.

(Additional reporting by Sarah Marsh in Berlin. Editing by Mike Peacock)