Out of pocket, Italians fall out of love with the euro
ROME When the Italian central bank's deputy governor joined a radio phone-in show last week, many callers asked why Italy didn't ditch the euro and return to its old lira currency.
BRUSSELS/BERLIN The European Union and IMF's "troika" mission to Greece recommends paying out a sixth aid tranche as soon as possible despite finding "extremely worrying" government debt dynamics, according to a draft of its long-awaited report obtained by Reuters on Thursday.
The draft said Greece's economic downturn was substantially stronger than expected and mid-term growth forecasts might need revising downwards, but additional government measures on income and spending would allow Greece to reach its deficit targets in 2012, though not in 2011.
"The (joint European Union/European Central Bank/International Monetary Fund) Commission services recommend the sixth disbursement to Greece to take place as soon as possible: as soon as the agreed prior actions on fiscal consolidation, privatisation and labour market reform, which were announced by the government, have been legislated," the draft report said.
LONDON/BERLIN A serious challenger to German Chancellor Angela Merkel is forcing global investors to parse another potential electoral surprise - removal of a key political constant through years of euro zone turbulence but also an end to Europe's austerity bias.
LONDON In an attack on Germany, U.S. President Donald Trump's top trade adviser said the euro was "grossly undervalued", a charge which may ring true for the German economy but not for the 19-member currency zone as a whole.