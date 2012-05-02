BRUSSELS Unemployment in the euro zone rose to 10.9 percent in March, equalling the record high of 15 years ago, data showed on Wednesday, driven by rises in Italy and Spain.

The jobless rate in the 17 nations using the single currency increased by 0.1 percentage point from February, as expected by economists polled by Reuters.

The unemployment rate was also 10.9 percent in February, March and April 1997. It has never risen above that in data stretching back to the start of 1995.

ECONOMISTS' COMMENTS

MARTIN VAN VLIET, ING

"The grim unemployment figures for March will likely encourage talk about a long-overdue 'growth pact' for the euro zone. The number of jobless in the 17-country region rose by 169,000, marking the 11th consecutive monthly rise while pushing the unemployment rate up from 10.8 percent to a fresh 15-year-high of 10.9 percent.

"The figures clearly highlight the diverging economic paths of the euro zone and the United States, where unemployment is falling. In fact, the gap between euro zone and U.S. unemployment rates hasn't been this wide since the end of 2007.

"The further increase in overall euro zone unemployment reflected increasing disparities between countries, with the jobless rate in Germany remaining steady at 5.6 percent and unemployment in Spain, Portugal and Italy increasing further from already elevated levels (to, respectively, 24.1 percent, 15.3 percent and 9.8 percent).

"The depressingly high unemployment rates in southern Europe are partly caused by structural factors, but also provide a clear indication of the short-term economic pain inflicted by the draconian austerity programmes.

"The increasing economic divergence across the euro zone is making it very hard for the ECB to set its 'one-size-fits-all' monetary policy. Indeed, concerns about the ECB's policy being too loose for Germany appear to be mounting. That said, higher inflation in Germany makes it easier for southern Europe to restore competitiveness and, as such, may be just what the doctor ordered.

"Looking ahead, survey measures of hiring intentions point to further increases in unemployment over the coming months, so we would expect unemployment to breach the 11 percent threshold before long. Provided the euro zone starts to emerge from its double dip recession in the second half of this year, we see the jobless rate peaking at about 11.5 percent."

HOWARD ARCHER, IHS GLOBAL INSIGHT

"...This was the 11th successive monthly rise in euro zone unemployment, and brought the cumulative rise to 1.739 million since April 2011."

"Most countries saw unemployment increase in March although the increase was generally moderate in the core northern euro zone economies. Worryingly but unsurprisingly, unemployment continued to move sharply higher in the struggling southern periphery countries - Spain, Italy and Portugal. Greek unemployment is also rising sharply although there was no data for March.

"With the euro zone almost certainly having suffered a second successive GDP decline in the first quarter of 2012 and seemingly headed for further contraction in the second quarter, and with overall euro zone business confidence taking a renewed appreciable downward lurch in April, the likelihood is that the euro zone unemployment rate will move significantly higher, although the situation is likely to vary appreciably across countries.

"Indeed, it now looks odds-on that the euro zone unemployment rate will move appreciably above 11.0 percent over the coming months with an ever growing danger that it will reach 11.5 percent.

"Companies generally are under serious pressure to keep their labour forces as tight as possible to contain their costs in the face of current limited demand, squeezed margins (with input costs currently elevated), strong competition and uncertain growth outlooks.

"Significantly, the European Commission's business and consumer survey shows that employment expectations weakened in all sectors in April, when they particularly worryingly sank to a 25-month low among services companies.

"Furthermore, public-sector jobs are likely to be pared in a number of countries going forward as part of the austerity measures that are increasingly being implemented.

"Meanwhile, the further marked rise in euro zone unemployment in March maintains belief that consumer spending will be generally muted in the near term at least, especially as consumers are also facing sticky inflation, muted wage growth and tighter fiscal policy in many countries."

NICK KOUNIS, ABN AMRO

"It was in line with expectations. I think it is going to keep on rising over the coming months. We are currently in a moderate recession. Things may improve in the second half of the year, but we are expecting more a stabilisation then. We are going to be below trend growth for some time.

"Labour market adjustment tends to happen with a continual lag and I think the picture will be weak for the foreseeable future. You have ongoing budget cuts and the ongoing crisis. The weak labour market is also bad for consumption. The big hope for Europe is the global economy, that it will catch on the coattails of global growth."

SIEGFRIED TOP, KBC

"We saw the number increase again and especially coming from the peripheral economies so from Italy, where we have seen large austerity measures, but also because of the new labour reforms which are both in Italy and in Spain... so of course when you add that to the deep recession that we see in the south of Europe that adds up to larger unemployment figures.

"That's the main reason for the unemployment level to rise in the south of Europe. But of course we also see in France, and the (April) figure of Germany was less good than expected today, that means that of course also Germany wears the consequences of the larger turmoil in the euro zone, so that's why we expect that the number of Germany will stall and the unemployment figures in France and the south of Europe will further increase, so that unemployment may eventually end up at 11.5 to 12 percent.

"We see that at the end of this year the numbers should stand at around 12 percent."

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop and Ben Deighton; editing by Rex Merrifield)