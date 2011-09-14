WASHINGTON Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner said on Wednesday the U.S. financial system was in a much better position to withstand current financial stresses than it was before the 2007-2009 financial crisis.

"Our financial system, because of the actions we took early in the crisis, is in a much stronger position to deal with these new risks," Geithner told CNBC as he discussed Europe's debt crisis.

He said the United States had a big interest in helping Europe overcome its woes because the U.S. economy was still healing, adding the U.S. Federal Reserve would be as supportive as possible to help Europe meet dollar funding needs.

