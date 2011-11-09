ZURICH The euro zone should remain intact, European Council President Herman Van Rompuy said on Wednesday, amid an escalating debt crisis in the 17-nation's bloc.

"The aim is to keep the euro zone together, with all the 17 participants on board," he said during a visit to Switzerland, where he meet Swiss Foreign Minister Micheline Calmy-Rey.

Italian borrowing costs reached breaking point on Wednesday after Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's promise to resign failed to raise optimism about the country's ability to deliver on long-promised economic reforms.

(Reporting by Catherine Bosley; Writing by Justyna Pawlak)