AMSTERDAM The Dutch Senate is set to approve the euro zone's permanent bailout fund after parties with sufficient votes to obtain a majority in the upper house declared their support on Tuesday.

While the Senate will not vote on the European Stability Mechanism before Wednesday, only two smaller parties, the left-wing Socialist Party and the populist rightist Freedom Party, said they would vote against the institution, which can lend up to 500 billion euros (398.74 billion pounds) to bail out euro zone member countries.

Support from all other parties means the ESM should comfortably pass in the 75-seat upper house.

The Dutch Senate, or upper house, was expected to approve the fund after a two-thirds majority of the Dutch Lower House voted in favour.

