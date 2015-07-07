FTSE snaps losing streak, retailers drives gains
LONDON British shares turned up on Thursday after a two-day losing streak as markets turned more bullish and retail sales data indicated more robust consumption.
BERLIN Greece plans to make a new application to the ESM, Europe's bailout mechanism, for financial aid, German newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Tuesday.
Citing a euro zone official, the paper said that the Athens government had announced the new request at a meeting of euro zone finance ministers in Brussels, but said it had not yet submitted it in writing.
LONDON British clothing retailer Next reported its first drop in annual profit since 2009 and said it was "extremely cautious" about the year ahead but its battered shares rose on hopes its management has got to grips with its problems.